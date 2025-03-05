TRIA Prep Salute, March 4: Edina boys hockey returns to state tournament

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Ch. 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Ch. 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Edina boys hockey team. The program will defend their Class 2A state title returning to the state tournament.

Edina is a 5-seed in the 2A bracket, and will play 4-seeded Rogers, Thursday night at 8 o’clock at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.