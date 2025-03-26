TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 25: Alexandria senior basketball star Chase Thompson

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Channel 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Channel 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Alexandria senior forward/center Chase Thompson. He helped lead Alexandria last weekend to its first state basketball championship.

Thompson will find out in early April if he’s Minnesota Mr. Basketball. He’s a finalist.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck from Mar. 25th***

Thompson will play for Clemson next season.