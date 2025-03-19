TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 18: Orono basketball star Nolan Groves

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Orono senior basketball star Nolan Groves. He’s a finalist for Mr. Basketball. He had 44 points in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals win over DeLaSalle.

Groves and Orono play 1-seed Mankato East Thursday in the 3A state semifinals.

Groves is currently a Yale commit.