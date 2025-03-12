TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 11: Hanna triplets help Maple Grove girls basketball reach state tourney

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Hanna triplets on the Maple Grove girls basketball team. The three sisters start for the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

Addie, Bella, and Lexi Hanna have a lot to do with the Crimson having a legit shot to win a state title this week.

The sisters will separate in college. Addie has committed to Augustana University (Sioux Falls), Bella is headed to Michigan Tech, while Lexi is off to Missouri-St. Louis.