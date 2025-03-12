TRIA Prep Salute, Mar. 11: Hanna triplets help Maple Grove girls basketball reach state tourney
This week’s salute recognizes the Hanna triplets on the Maple Grove girls basketball team. The three sisters start for the No. 1 team in Class 4A.
Addie, Bella, and Lexi Hanna have a lot to do with the Crimson having a legit shot to win a state title this week.
The sisters will separate in college. Addie has committed to Augustana University (Sioux Falls), Bella is headed to Michigan Tech, while Lexi is off to Missouri-St. Louis.