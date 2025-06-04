TRIA Prep Salute, June 3: Piscitiello brothers lead Lakeville North boys lacrosse to State

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Channel 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Channel 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Lakeville North brothers Blake and Carson Piscitiello.

Blake, a senior for Lakeville North, broke the state’s all-time career boys lacrosse goal-scoring record this season. His twin brother Carson, also a senior set the state record for career assists this season.

On Tuesday night, the brothers added one more achievement—leading the Panthers to a dramatic 9-8 overtime victory over Farmington in the section championship game.