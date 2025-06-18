TRIA Prep Salute, June 17: Eden Prairie boys volleyball

This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to the state champion Eden Prairie boys volleyball team. They won it all last week on the campus of the University of St. Thomas.

This was the first season of boys volleyball sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Previously, schools like Rogers and Eden Prairie competed as clubs.

The top-seeded Eagles came into the championship with two losses all season and beat Rogers in the state title match.