TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 7: Hopkins senior basketball star Sunaja Agara

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Hopkins senior forward Sunaja Agara. She averages 19.5 points per game.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Agara has led the Royals to an 18-1 record — their lone loss came in late Jan. vs. Providence Academy. Hopkins’ other star, Taylor Woodson, sat out that game with an ankle injury.

Hopkins is the defending 4A state champs.

It’s been an eventful last year for Agara. She helped the USA U-17 team win gold in the summer at the FIBA World Cup after being a big part of the Royals winning a 2022 state championship.

She will play for Stanford next year.