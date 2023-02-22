TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 21: South St. Paul girls hockey preparing for 17th state tourney trip

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the South St. Paul girls hockey team. For a 17th time in program history, they’re going to play in the state tournament. The Packers are the 4-seed in Class ‘A’ and open up on Wednesday night vs. 5-seed Fergus Falls.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

South St. Paul has won four state titles, all under the leadership of head coach Dave Palmquist. He’s the longest-tenured girls hockey coach in Minnesota, having been the Packers’ only coach.

South St. Paul has won 10 of its last 11 games, avenging regular season losses vs. Simley in the section final.