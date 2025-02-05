TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 4: Rosemount’s Gerten topping off best diving career in state history

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Rosemount senior diver Lucas Gerten.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News story on Gerten done by Alec Ausmus***

For Gerten, a typical day at the pool involves a flurry of flips, twists, and spins – all executed with precision and grace. As the best high school diver in Minnesota, Gerten has built a reputation over the years that few can rival. His performances are nothing short of extraordinary, earning him a place at the top of the state’s diving scene.

Dan Monaghan, head diving coach at Rosemount High School, is in his sixth season leading the team, Gerten continues to astonish everyone, “his goal scores this year are some that I’ve never seen,” Monaghan said. “For six dives, he’s going for 400 points, which is insane. 300 points is going to win you almost every single meet in high school.”

Gerten’s relentless pursuit of excellence has set him on a path of unmatched success. Just two years ago, he was an up-and-coming sophomore, eager to prove himself. Now, as a senior, he’s not only reached the top but is continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in high school diving.

One of Gerten’s signature moves this season is a dive that sounds more like a complex football play than a dive. “My biggest dive this year is called a 51-52B,” Gerten explained. “It’s a front two-and-a-half rotation, in a pike position with a full twist in the middle.”

It’s a dive that demands absolute control and skill – and Gerten delivers every time. “That’s how a lot of things go,” Coach Monaghan laughed. “I’m like, hey, see what happens, and then he does it and I’m like, that was pretty good. We are going to practice that now.”

Gerten’s diving career has been nothing short of historic. He has shattered pool records, claimed multiple state titles, and is currently chasing a fourth state championship — a feat that would make him the first in Minnesota’s history to achieve it in decades.

Gerten’s accolades don’t end there. He set the all-time state record for points at last year’s state meet with a score of 539.60. Breaking the record of 532.70 set by Dan Croaston of Champlin Park in 1997, and tied by Turner Eckstrom of Red Wing in 2010.

That performance by Gerten was a testament to his consistent excellence and ability to perform under pressure. The question now is: Is Lucas Gerten the greatest diver Minnesota has ever seen?

“It’s kind of hard to dispute it,” Monaghan said with a knowing smile. “People probably say it already, because he has the all-time state record.”

While Gerten has achieved so much, he remains humble and focused on his craft. “I can appreciate where I’ve put myself, and now my diving feels true,” he said. “It just feels graceful.”

Every dive isn’t perfect, but when Lucas is in the air, all eyes are on him. Whether he’s flipping, twisting, or spinning, his movements are a stunning display of athleticism and finesse. In Rosemount, the diving community watches in awe, knowing that they are witnessing something truly special.

Lucas will dive in college at Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.