TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 25: Rogers boys hockey one win from state tourney

This week’s salute recognizes the Rogers boys hockey team. The program is one win away from its first state tournament berth.

1-seed Rogers takes on 3-seed Champlin Park on Thursday night for the 5AA section championship.

Rogers beat Osseo and Blaine to make it to the section final.