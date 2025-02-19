TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 18: Holy Angels girls hockey

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Holy Angels girls hockey team.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

The Holy Angels girls hockey team is in the Class-A state tournament for a second straight year. The Stars, a 4-seed, play Proctor/Hermantown in a quarterfinal matchup at 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.

Holy Angels ended a 19-year state tourney drought last year, eventually losing in the semifinals to eventual state champ Warroad.

For extended coverage of the Stars, click here.