TRIA Prep Salute, Feb. 18: Holy Angels girls hockey
Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.
This week’s salute recognizes the Holy Angels girls hockey team.
***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***
The Holy Angels girls hockey team is in the Class-A state tournament for a second straight year. The Stars, a 4-seed, play Proctor/Hermantown in a quarterfinal matchup at 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.
Holy Angels ended a 19-year state tourney drought last year, eventually losing in the semifinals to eventual state champ Warroad.
For extended coverage of the Stars, click here.