TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 24: Cretin-Derham Hall guard JoJo Mitchell

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Cretin-Derham Hall junior point guard JoJo Mitchell. He’s a big reason why the Raiders are 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Dec. 24th TRIA Prep Salute***

Mitchell has D-1 offers from Wyoming, St. Thomas, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and others.