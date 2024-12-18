TRIA Prep Salute, Dec. 17: Centennial/Spring Lake Park girls hockey ranked No. 1

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Centennial/Spring Lake Park co-op girls hockey team, ranked No. 1 in Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Dec. 17th TRIA Prep Salute***

Centennial/Spring Lake Park is 10-0 with wins over traditional powers Minnetonka and Andover.

They’ve outscored their opponents 49-9.