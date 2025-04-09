Tria Prep Salute, April 8: Wayzata boys tennis is after third consecutive state title

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Channel 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Channel 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

The Wayzata boys’ tennis team is poised to make history with the goal of securing a third straight state title this season.

After claiming back-to-back championships, the Trojans enter the 2025 season as the favorites once again. The team’s success has been built on a combination of veteran leadership and promising young talent, and they’re prepared for the challenge of defending their crown.

Aaron Beduhn, the team’s No. 1 singles player, will play a key role in their pursuit of a third title. Beduhn, a senior, took second place in the state last season and will continue his tennis career at the University of Denver next year. Despite losing a few key players from last year’s squad, Beduhn remains confident in the team’s ability to succeed.

“We lost a few key players last year, but we’ve got a bunch of younger guys ready to fill those spots,” Beduhn said.

Wayzata head coach, Jeff Prondzinski said, “some of these kids have been part of state championship teams the last two years—they were in 10th and 9th grade. They are ready, they want to compete, and they really want to show how good we really are.”

