Tria Prep Salute, April 1: Eden Prairie boys volleyball now plays as a sanctioned sport

This week’s salute recognizes the Eden Prairie boys volleyball team, which is opening its first season as a sanctioned sport with the Minnesota State High School League.

The sounds echoing through the gym at Eden Prairie High School serve as a reminder that volleyball isn’t just for the fall season anymore. For the first time in history, boys volleyball has made its way onto the spring sports slate in the Minnesota State High School League. After years of operating as a club sport, the transition to a sanctioned season has brought both excitement and challenges — along with some notable upgrades.

“I’m glad it’s here,” said Eagles senior Om Nair Narendra. “We get so much more gym space, we have buses now, and we don’t have to drive everywhere. It’s just easier for us, especially with after-school practices. It’s been a big change.”

While this is the team’s first official season in the state league, it’s far from starting from scratch. Eden Prairie’s boys volleyball squad has been playing together for years, and their deep experience makes them the team to beat. The Eagles enter this inaugural season ranked as the top team in the state, with high expectations.

“We’ve talked about it before,” said senior Gabe Hernandez. “We could be the first team in the record books, the first team to be a sanctioned sport, and also the first team to win a title as a sanctioned sport. That’s a lot of pressure.”

For Eden Prairie, volleyball is nothing new. Many of the players have been competing in club volleyball for years. What makes this season different, however, is the leadership of head coach Steph Chapek, a former University of Minnesota All-American who played professionally in Portugal. Chapek’s experience at the highest level of the sport has brought a new dimension to the boys’ game.

“The boys play the game a little differently,” Chapek explained. “They’re just trying to get the ball up off the floor, even if it means kicking it up. It’s still a great save. The girls would typically use their platform to get the ball up, but the boys have their own unique approach.”

Chapek, who founded the boys volleyball program at Eden Prairie six years ago, has played an instrumental role in its success. Today, the program is the largest it’s ever been, the program has varsity and B-squad rosters.

“I think she’s the reason we’re number one,” Hernandez said. “She founded this program so long ago. We were one of the first schools to have a boys volleyball team, and that’s why we’ve been able to maintain such a strong presence with 45 players over the years.”

While Chapek recognizes that being a great player doesn’t always translate to being a great coach, she is committed to honing her skills as a leader for her team. Her dedication to coaching has clearly paid off, as the Eagles continue to excel in their first season as a sanctioned sport.

“I don’t think being a great player means you’re going to be a great coach,” Chapek said. “I work really hard to try to be a good coach.”

For Eden Prairie, this may be the start of a new chapter for boys volleyball. As the team continues to dominate, it’s clear that fall is no longer the only season for volleyball in Minnesota. With the Eagles setting the standard, the sport is ready to make its mark in the spring as well.