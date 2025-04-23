TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 22: Rockford pitcher Will Haas

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Channel 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Channel 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Rockford senior left-handed pitcher Will Haas, a Tennessee recruit. The Volunteers are the defending national champions. Whenever a program from the SEC recruits a Minnesota baseball player, it’s a big deal.

The Twins and other MLB teams have sent scouts to watch Haas this month. While the chances remain strong that he’ll play in college for Tennessee, he is eligible for July’s 2025 MLB Draft.

Scouts at a recent outing clocked Haas in the low 90s with his fastball.