TRIA Prep Salute, Apr. 15: Former Anoka OL and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Joey Lombard

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. on Channel 5 and 9:50 p.m. on Channel 45 during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes former Anoka high school OL and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Joey Lombard.

After an All-American college career playing for South Dakota, Lombard is hoping an NFL team comes calling draft weekend.

The NFL Draft is April 24-26.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck on Lombard from April 15th***

Lombard ended his Coyote career with 48 starts on the offensive line, mostly at center. He was a second team FCS All-American after helping lead South Dakota to the national semifinals.

He participated in the University of Minnesota and University of South Dakota Pro Days in March in front of dozens of NFL scouts. He also had a solid week in January in front of scouts at the College Gridiron Showcase.