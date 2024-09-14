Totino-Grace knocks off No. 1 Hutchinson in OT in 4A showdown

Totino-Grace and Hutchinson both could be playing for a 4A state title in November, but before that, a week three showdown that went to overtime. Totino-Grace won on an extra point knocking off No. 1 Hutchinson on the road Friday night.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game.***

Hutchinson started strong going up by 14 in the first half following a deep touchdown pass from Tiger freshman quarterback Graydon Rostberg to Brady Larson.

The Eagles soared back, and tied the game in the fourth quarter after a touchdown run from Marquel Keten.

Tied at 14-14 after regulation, each team got a possession in overtime. Hutchinson scored on there drive, but failed on a two-point conversion and lead 20-14.

Totino-Grace scored a touchdown and won the game on the point-after from Jimmy McNeil for the 21-20 victory.

Jimmy McNeil drills a game-winning PAT in OT for Totino-Grace in 21-20 win over Hutchinson tonight in Hutch.



With the win, Totino-Grace improved to 3-0 on the season and will host Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday.

Hutchinson drops to 2-1 overall, the Tigers will travel to 2-1 Rocori on Friday.