College coach Tom Crean on development of Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with long-time college coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean. Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards played for Crean at his home state Georgia Bulldogs during the 2019-2020 season.

Edwards and the Wolves lead Denver 2-0 in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Edwards was a 5-star recruit in in 2019, deciding to stay at home and go to Georgia over offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, and Kansas. In his lone season at Georgia, Edwards led the Bulldogs averaging 19.1 points and 1.3 steals per game. He was named the 2019-20 SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as All-SEC.

The Wolves then made Edwards the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Crean***

Crean also touched on the Wolves’ overall chances to win the title and the impact of N.I.L. on the college game. Crean is a big backer of current Gophers coach Ben Johnson and laid out the hurdle’s Ben and his program are battling.

Crean has been the head coach of Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia, and served as an assistant coach at Michigan State and worked alongside legend Tom Izzo.