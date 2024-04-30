Tip time scenarios for Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 1 announced

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs, starting Saturday. However, it’s still unclear when that first game will start.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the scenarios for Saturday’s start times.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets are most likely to start at 8:30 p.m. (CT). However, if at least one of the Knicks-76ers and Bucks-Pacers series wraps up in six games — meaning either the Knicks and/or the Pacers would have to lose on Tuesday and win on Thursday, or both — then Minnesota-Denver would start at 6 p.m. Saturday. However, if both the Knicks and Pacers win on Tuesday or either series goes to a seventh game, the Timberwolves-Nuggets start time would shift back to the late game.

The start times for the later games in the series — May 6, 10 and 12, and if necessary, 14, 16 and 19 — haven’t yet been announced.

Minnesota will open the series on the road before coming home to Target Center on May 10 and 12. The Wolves would also play at home on May 16 if the series goes that far.

Tickets for those playoff games go on sale Wednesday morning.