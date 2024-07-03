Timberwolves welcome first round picks Dillingham and Shannon Jr.

The Timberwolves introduced their first round draft picks from last week’s draft Wednesday afternoon inside Target Center. Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. are now part of the Timberwolves.

Minnesota traded up to the No. 8 overall pick to take Dillingham, a guard out of Kentucky. The Wolves then took Shannon Jr. with the No. 27 overall selection.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from their introduction press conference***