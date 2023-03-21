Timberwolves’ Towns nears return from long-term calf injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is moving closer to a return to the court in his recovery from a severely strained right calf muscle.

The Timberwolves listed Towns as questionable to play Wednesday against Atlanta on their injury report Tuesday, the first time since his injury he hasn’t been declared out the day before the game. Towns has missed 52 games since he was hurt Nov. 28 at Washington.

The three-time All-Star posted a picture to his Twitter account last week of a caged lion with the caption, “Me waiting to get cleared to play.”

The Timberwolves have been without their other star, Anthony Edwards, for the last two games with a sprained right ankle. He’s also listed as questionable for Wednesday.

