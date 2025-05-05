Timberwolves to play Golden State in 2nd round of NBA Playoffs

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after Golden State defeated Houston 98-84 in Game 7 of their series Sunday night.

The Timberwolves will have home-court advantage in the series. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Target Center (8:30 p.m.).

Full Schedule for Timberwolves-Warriors series (best-of-7) *if needed:

Game 1: Warriors at Timberwolves – Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Warriors at Timberwolves – Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Timberwolves at Warriors – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS)

Game 4: Timberwolves at Warriors – Monday (5/12), 9:00 p.m.

Game 5*: Warriors at Timberwolves – Wednesday (5/14), TBD

Game 6*: Timberwolves at Warriors – Sunday (5/18), TBD

Game 7*: Warriors at Timberwolves – Tuesday, 5/20), 7:30 p.m.

***Click the video box at the top of the page for Timberwolves interviews following their practice on Sunday***