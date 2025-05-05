Timberwolves to play Golden State in 2nd round of NBA Playoffs
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after Golden State defeated Houston 98-84 in Game 7 of their series Sunday night.
The Timberwolves will have home-court advantage in the series. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Target Center (8:30 p.m.).
Full Schedule for Timberwolves-Warriors series (best-of-7) *if needed:
- Game 1: Warriors at Timberwolves – Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Warriors at Timberwolves – Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Timberwolves at Warriors – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS)
- Game 4: Timberwolves at Warriors – Monday (5/12), 9:00 p.m.
- Game 5*: Warriors at Timberwolves – Wednesday (5/14), TBD
- Game 6*: Timberwolves at Warriors – Sunday (5/18), TBD
- Game 7*: Warriors at Timberwolves – Tuesday, 5/20), 7:30 p.m.
