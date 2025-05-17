Timberwolves stay busy as they await Western Conference Finals opponent

The only game the Minnesota Timberwolves will play this weekend is the waiting game. They went through another practice in Minneapolis on Saturday as they await the winner in the Oklahoma City-Denver series.

The deciding Game 7 of the Thunder-Nuggets series is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (watch it on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS).

The Timberwolves have 4-1 series wins against the Lakers and Warriors as they advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

Julius Randle is one of the players who’s elevated his game in the playoffs – averaging 23.9 points per game, 5.9 assists per game, and 5.9 rebounds per game in the ’25 postseason.

