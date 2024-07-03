Timberwolves sign forward Joe Ingles to 1-year deal for vet minimum

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing veteran forward Joe Ingles to a one-year veteran minimum contract, sources tell KSTP Sports.

The 6-foot-9 Australian played last season for the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 17.2 minutes over 68 games. The Magic declined to pick up his $11 million team option for the 2024-25 season.

Ingles spent the first eight years of his career with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022; however, he missed the remainder of that season due to injury. He signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 offseason and signed with Orlando the next year.

Ingles’ signing comes as former Wolves forward Kyle Anderson is working to finalize a three-year, $27 million deal in free agency with the Golden State Warriors.