Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert selected to NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team on Thursday, recognizing him as one of the best 10 defenders in the league.

It’s the eighth overall All-Defensive Team selection for Gobert and his first time being named to the second team.

He joins Kevin Garnett as the only players in franchise history to represent Minnesota on the All-Defensive Team in multiple seasons.

Gobert, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman, was the centerpiece of the Wolves’ defense, which allowed the sixth-fewest points in the league (110.8) during the regular season. Among players averaging 30 minutes or more per game, he held the eighth-best defensive rating (107.6) and ranked third in field goal percentage allowed when contesting in the paint (47% allowed).

In 72 regular-season games, Gobert averaged 12.0 points on 66.9% shooting, with 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.44 blocks per game.

Gobert has come up huge in two closeout games so far in the playoffs, posting 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Lakers and putting up 17 points, eight rebounds and one block in Game 5 of the next round against the Golden State Warriors. He finished those games with a +/- of 18 and 21, respectively.

Gobert and the Timberwolves hope to tie up the Western Conference Finals series at one game apiece when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.