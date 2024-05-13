Wolves postgame reaction following Game 4 loss vs. Nuggets

Every road team has won through four games in the Timberwolves-Nuggets series. Denver won Game 4, and the series is now tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver at 9:30 p.m. Central, with Game 6 on Thursday night at Target Center at 7:30 p.m. If a Game 7 is necessary, it’ll be next Sunday in Denver, time TBD.

KSTP Sports spoke with F Naz Reid, C Rudy Gobert, F/C Karl-Anthony Towns, and G Anthony Edwards after Game 4.

***Click the video box above to watch Reid, Gobert, Towns, and Edwards meet with reporters***

This is the 8th time in NBA history that the road team has won the first four games of a playoff series.