Timberwolves ownership dispute between Mark Lore / Alex Rodriguez & Glen Taylor enters mediation

As the team prepares for their second round playoff series against Denver, the dispute about who rightfully owns the Minnesota Timberwolves is entering round one of its legal process.

Longtime owner Glen Taylor and his formerly hand-picked successors Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez entered mediation today under former Judge Rick Solum.

Solum has served as mediator in several high-profile disputes involving Twin Cities professional sports teams. He also served as mediator between former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton and the State Legislature in 2017.

If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement in mediation under Judge Solem, the dispute will proceed to arbitration – which would deliver a final, binding decision.

The primary source of contention is Taylor’s claim Lore / Rodriguez missed the deadline for their final payment that would have completed the sale and transfer of the team from Taylor to Lore and Rodriguez.

Lore and Rodriguez argue – and previously chatted with KSTP’s Darren Wolfson about – the purchase agreement contract included an additional 90-day period that permitted them to receive approval to finalize the deal from the NBA.

KSTP Sports’ Chris Long chatted with Mitchell Hamline Law School professor emeritus / arbitrator and mediator Joseph Daly about the arbitration/mediation process, Judge Solem’s track record and role in the proceedings and other fundamental facts about the dispute.

