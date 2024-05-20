Locker Room reaction following Wolves Game 7 win in Denver, preparations for Game 1 vs. Dallas Wednesday underway

The Timberwolves overcame the largest Game 7 halftime deficit in NBA history and are moving on to the Western Conference Finals. The Wolves trailed Denver by 15 points at the break, and by 20 early in the 3rd quarter. The Wolves then held Denver to just 32 points over the final 22 minutes.

KSTP’s Joe Schmit covered Game 7 in Denver and spoke with PG Mike Conley Jr., PF Naz Reid, C Rudy Gobert, and SF Jaden McDaniels.

***Click the video box above to watch postgame reaction from Mike, Naz, Rudy, and Jaden***

Here is the schedule for the West Finals, with Game 1 at Target Center Wednesday night:

Wed 5/22 Dallas at Minnesota Game 1 7:30PM

Fri 5/24 Dallas at Minnesota Game 2 7:30PM

Sun 5/26 Minnesota at Dallas Game 3 7:00PM

Tue 5/28 Minnesota at Dallas Game 4 7:30PM

Thu 5/30 Dallas at Minnesota Game 5 7:30PM (if necessary)

Sat 6/1 Minnesota at Dallas Game 6 7:30PM (if necessary)

Mon 6/3 Dallas at Minnesota Game 7 7:30PM (if necessary)