Timberwolves-Nuggets game times set for first four games
The Western Conference semifinal series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. central time Saturday night in Denver, Colorado.
The NBA announced the following game times for the first four games of the playoff series:
- Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets – Saturday, May 4 (6:00 p.m. central)
- Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets – Monday, May 6 (9:00 p.m. central)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves – Friday, May 10 (8:30 p.m. central)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves – Sunday, May 12 (7:00 p.m. central)