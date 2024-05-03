Timberwolves-Nuggets game times set for first four games

By KSTP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes up for a dunk during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Western Conference semifinal series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. central time Saturday night in Denver, Colorado.

The NBA announced the following game times for the first four games of the playoff series:

  • Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets – Saturday, May 4 (6:00 p.m. central)
  • Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets – Monday, May 6 (9:00 p.m. central)
  • Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves – Friday, May 10 (8:30 p.m. central)
  • Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves – Sunday, May 12 (7:00 p.m. central)