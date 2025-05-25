Timberwolves’ Jeff Munneke Has Seen It All — Except the Finals

Jeff Munneke has seen nearly everything in 36 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves — except a trip to the NBA Finals.

Munneke, the vice president of fan experience for the Timberwolves and Lynx, is the only Timberwolves employee who has been with the franchise since its inception in 1989. From the team’s earliest days at the Metrodome to the highs of the 2004 Western Conference Finals run to back-to-back seasons playing in the Western Conference Finals now, Munneke has been a constant presence behind the scenes — and often, front and center in the arena.

His role may not make highlight reels, but Munneke’s impact on the fan experience is undeniable. Whether it’s engaging with fans on the concourse or helping shape game-day entertainment, he’s been instrumental in cultivating the energy inside Target Center.

Reflecting on his decades with the team, Munneke said it’s the “firsts” that have stuck with him the most.

“You know, just all of those firsts are my favorite parts,” Munneke said. “The first day I got hired, the first day of employment, our first win at the Metrodome, first game at the Metrodome. Our first win here at Target Center, the first time we made the playoffs, the first time we advanced in the playoffs — the firsts are really fun. This year, hopefully our first is the first time we go to the Finals.”

Now, as the Timberwolves make another deep playoff push, Munneke remains as hopeful as ever. A Finals berth — the only milestone that’s eluded him — would mark the ultimate reward after more than three decades of dedication.

In June, he will surpass 37 years with the Timberwolves and Lynx.