Timberwolves introduce rookies Beringer and Zikarsky at Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves rookies and 2025 NBA Draft picks Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky had an introductory news conference on Monday morning at Target Center. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch Timberwolves rookies Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky talk to reporters, along with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly on June 30***

Beringer and Zikarsky’s families came to support them as the two rookies spoke to reporters in the Target Center atrium. President of basketball operations Tim Connelly accompanied the two on stage and answered questions as well.

Less than a week ago, the two players were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York. The Timberwolves drafted Beringer 17th overall to add the 6-foot-11 center to their team.

Zikarsky was selected in the second round at 45th overall by the Chicago Bulls and was subsequently acquired by the Timberwolves in a trade.

Now a 1st round draft pick, Beringer’s basketball career is a relatively recent development as he didn’t start playing until 2021. Originally from France, Beringer also had to develop his English-speaking skills. He said he improved his English by watching “Starting 5” on Netflix, which features Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

In addition to watching Starting 5, Beringer said he’s been watching Edwards for a few years now and expressed excitement about potentially playing with him.

“Just to have a chance to play with a player like him — it’s amazing,” Beringer said.

Zikarsky has already spent some time in Minnesota and attended a Timberwolves game a year ago — his agent has Twin Cities connections. He said a fan told him after the game, “Man, you should be down there on the floor.” A year later, the fan’s comment is a real possibility.

Both players talked about their excitement to play with Rudy Gobert. Beringer said Gobert called him after the draft and gave him advice. Additionally, Zikarsky compared his liking for defense to Gobert’s abilities, and said he’s excited to be involved in the team culture.

“For me, it’s just the energy and camaraderie is what I’m really excited for,” Zikarsky said. “I’m most excited to learn from Rudy. Defensive MVP four times, and to me, that’s what I like.”

The two rookies will get their first chance to wear a Timberwolves uniform in the Vegas Summer League starting July 10.