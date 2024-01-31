Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards receives $40,000 fine from NBA for criticizing officials

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has received a $40,000 fine from the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating repeatedly.

The fine was handed down Wednesday in response to comments Edwards made after the Timberwolves’ 107-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Monday matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams.

“I’m going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight,” Edwards said in an interview with Bally Sports North on the court after the game. “We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know, I don’t know how we won tonight.”

Edwards continued to criticize the officiating to reporters afterward.

