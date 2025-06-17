Watch: Timberwolves G Jaylen Clark coaches Minnesota youth at basketball camp

Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark spent time at the National Sports Center in Blaine on Tuesday afternoon coaching youth basketball players. KSTP Sports was there and spoke with Clark after the event.

***Click the video box above to watch Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark work with youth basketball players and speak to media at the Wolves and Lynx Basketball Academy on June 17***

The Timberwolves and Lynx are hosting camps at multiple locations throughout the summer to help youth basketball players work on essential skills. Tuesday’s camp had around 50 youth basketball players working on various drills while coaches and Clark helped.

Originally from California, the 23-year-old guard spent time training at the Bobby Bonds Community Center growing up. Clark said he remembers how helpful it was to attend camps hosted by players like former NBA guard Darren Collison. Now on the Timberwolves, Clark said he’s in that mentor position.

“To these kids, you’re like a superhero,” Clark said. “I remember that feeling.”

Clark said the camps help connect him to the Minnesota community as someone who comes from out of state. He also said he enjoys giving back to kids at events like the Wolves’ summer camp and thrives in the lighthearted nature.

“I love it, man,” Clark said. “I’m a kid myself.”

Clark also hosts his own camp in California called “JROCK Community Camp.” Clark said the camp serves youth basketball players from low-income areas.

A 2023 draft pick, this season was Clark’s first in the NBA. He averaged 13 minutes of playing time this season and briefly appeared in games during the playoffs.

He told us he’s working on his ball-handling this summer, anticipating playing more minutes next season.