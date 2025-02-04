Timberwolves coach Finch says team has urgency to start winning at home

After a two-point loss to Sacramento Monday night at Target Center, the Timberwolves now have a 12-12 record on their home floor this season. Tuesday morning, head coach Chris Finch explained there is more urgency with the team to win at home.

“When you look at the splits, it comes down to the defense,” Finch told reporters. “defensive energy is just, you know we are bottom three, five, in transition, rebounding, on-ball contain, off-ball pursuit. It’s effort categories.”

The Timberwolves will play their next three games at Target Center, part of a five game homestand. The Wolves host Chicago Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. tipoff.