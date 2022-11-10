Wolves coach Chris Finch not ready to change starting lineup

Stuck in a two-game losing streak, both double-digit home defeats, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch isn’t ready to change his starting lineup. In other words, D’Angelo Russell will remain the main point guard heading into Friday’s game at Memphis.

At 5-7 overall, the Wolves are tied for 9th-place in the West, but are only two games back of 6th. So, while it seems like it’s all doom-and-gloom, the Wolves aren’t buried yet. Concerning is that in six of their seven losses, they’ve trailed by at least 18 points.

During Wednesday’s loss vs. Phoenix, the Wolves trailed by as many as 27 points.

On the health front, center Naz Reid (illness) won’t play Friday. Guard Austin Rivers will return after missing Wednesday’s game due to an illness.