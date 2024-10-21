Timberwolves finalize Opening Night roster by waiving Keita Bates-Diop

The Timberwolves have set their 2024-2025 initial roster by waiving veteran forward Keita Bates-Diop.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson reported last week that the Wolves were hoping to find a trade partner for Bates-Diop. But clearly they couldn’t. That means his fully guaranteed $2,654,644 salary will be carried on their salary cap, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Bates-Diop will become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, assuming he clears waivers.

This means that guard P.J. Dozier has made the initial roster. His contract is partially guaranteed.

The Wolves open the season Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.