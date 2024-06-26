Timberwolves coach Chris Finch grateful after signing long-term contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed head coach Chris Finch to a four-year contract extension earlier this week after coming off the franchise’s best finish in 20 seasons.

Finch steered the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record in the regular season. That was their second-best ever. They reached the Western Conference finals and lost in five games to Dallas.

The only other time the Wolves advanced past the first round of the playoffs was 2004. Finch has a .557 winning percentage over 3 1/2 seasons to make him the career Timberwolves leader. Finch and the late Flip Saunders are the only two Wolves coaches with 100-plus wins.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Finch on Wednesday morning.

Finch was hired by president Tim Connelly’s predecessor, Gersson Rosas, on Feb. 21, 2021, to replace the fired Ryan Saunders. He was previously given an extension on April 11, 2022. The 54-year-old Finch was an assistant with Houston, Denver, New Orleans and Toronto before getting his big break in Minnesota.

The two-time NCAA Division III All-American at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania played for the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League and later coached the same team from 1997-2003. Finch also coached Britain’s national team in the 2012 Olympics.

Finch and his staff coached the West All-Stars in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report