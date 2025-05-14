Timberwolves aim to close out Golden State in Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Target Center.

Minnesota holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after edging Golden State 102-97 in Game 4 on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 36 points, while Jimmy Butler paced the Warriors with 33.

The Timberwolves are 10-point favorites heading into Wednesday’s matchup. The over/under is set at 203.5 points.

A win would send Minnesota to its second Western Conference finals appearance in as many seasons and third since 2004. A loss would give the Warriors another chance to extend the series back to San Francisco for Game 6 on Sunday.