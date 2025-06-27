Timberwolves add 7-footer Rocco Zikarsky in 2nd Round of NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Australian center Rocco Zikarsky with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday, continuing their investment in young international talent.

Zikarsky, 18, is listed at 7-foot-3 and 257 pounds. If he plays next season, he’d be the third tallest player in the NBA behind Zach Edey and Victor Wembanyama.

Zikarsky spent the past two seasons with the Brisbane Bullets in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). He averaged 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in just under nine minutes per game.

Minnesota originally held the 31st pick but traded down five spots in a deal with the Phoenix Suns, acquiring two future second-round picks. Later, the Timberwolves moved back again, sending the 36th pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the 45th pick and cash considerations.

The Timberwolves also selected 18-year-old French center Joan Beringer in the first round on Wednesday.