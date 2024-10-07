The Vikings remained undefeated by offsetting some offensive struggles with more fierce defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings experienced their most pronounced struggles of the season on offense against the New York Jets in London, generating only 37 yards and two first downs over a stretch of seven possessions from late in the second quarter until late in the fourth.

The Vikings had two turnovers and just one offensive touchdown in the 23-17 victory, but the defense and the kicking were more than up to the task in another sign of what’s making the undefeated Vikings a dangerous team. They have enough strengths in each phase, with a strategic boost from the coaching staff, to offset the inevitable setbacks that occur over the course of the schedule.

Sam Darnold had his worst performance in five games: 179 yards on 14-for-31 passing with one interception, one lost fumble and four sacks. Running back Aaron Jones was sidelined after the first quarter by a hip injury.

But the Vikings registered a 23-17 victory by hounding Aaron Rodgers for three interceptions, three sacks and a 54.9 passer rating that was the ninth-worst of his decorated 20-year career in yet another masterpiece directed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Will Reichard, who remains perfect in his rookie season, had field goals of 54 and 53 yards among his three makes, and Ryan Wright averaged 46.3 yards on four punts.

“Especially got to give it up for our defense, Flo and those guys. We needed them today. It was not good enough to our standard on offense, and moments like this are where we lean into a lot of things that our organization is built off of: adversity, dealing with adversity together, no flinch, all three sides figuring out a way to come together and win a football game,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “What I told our team is there’s going to be days like this, and when there’s days like this, good football teams find a way to pick each other up against a future Hall of Fame quarterback in tough circumstances.”

With Darnold stepping into the most important position, Jones becoming the lead ball carrier, Reichard taking on the pressure of those long-distance kicks in close games and Flores integrating five new starters and a handful of other regulars into the defense, the Vikings have a remarkable amount of newcomers for a team that has such strong chemistry.

“I think it’s a lot of guys that are still hungry, a lot of guys have faced a lot of adversity. We’ve got guys that are either late picks, third round, whatever, undrafted, guys are still in that mode of proving themselves, and I feel like that’s how I carried myself all my life,” outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said. “This whole team is filled with that mindset.”

What’s working

The Vikings allowed only one play longer than 18 yards against Rodgers and the Jets, a 25-yard completion to tight end Tyler Conklin in the second quarter. The ability to not only generate pressure and force turnovers but minimize long gains is a tried-and-true recipe for success on defense.

What needs help

Darnold faced a difficult defense with the Jets, but the Vikings averaged a season-low 3.83 yards per play. Finding more ways to move the chains on a consistent basis will be on the bye-week to-do list for O’Connell and his staff.

Stock up

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had his second interception return for a touchdown, a rarity against Rodgers he accomplished by faking an edge rush and then retreating into a zone he anticipated the four-time NFL MVP making a quick throw into with two blitzers coming at him.

Stock down

Running back Ty Chandler had 39 total yards on 16 touches in relief of Jones. He averaged 5 yards per touch last season.

Key number

Plus-4 — The Vikings’ turnover margin through five games, after logging a minus-12 last season.

Injury report

Fortunately for Jones, who hurt his right hip, the bye week is here for extra healing time. O’Connell said he’s hoping the injury will be short-term. The only other player who didn’t finish the game was backup CB Akayleb Evans, who has played exclusively on special teams. He hurt his left hip flexor. … TE T.J. Hockenson has returned to practice from his right knee rehab and is on track to make his debut in the coming weeks.

Up next

The Vikings enter their earliest bye since the 2016 schedule also had them off in Week 6. That was also the last time they started 5-0, only to lose their next four games and finish 8-8. They’ll host defending NFC North champion Detroit on Oct. 20, another key game in the division race after winning their first one at Green Bay in Week 4. All four NFC North teams have winning records.

