In this week’s edition of The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson has notes on the Vikings and Gophers men’s basketball program.

The Vikings head into free agency Mar. 10th with around $60M in cap space. There are reasonable ways for them to create even more space.

The top internal priority is CB Byron Murphy Jr. But how high will they have to go?

