The Minnesota Lynx held first day of training camp with familiar roster

The Minnesota Lynx opened training camp Sunday at Mayo Clinic Square, returning to work just months after a deep playoff run that ended in the WNBA Finals.

The Lynx, who fell to the New York Liberty in last year’s championship series, enter the 2025 season with continuity on their side. All five starters — Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith — are back in the fold as the team looks to build on its recent success.

Also returning for Minnesota are Diamond Miller, Dorka Juhász and Natisha Hiedeman. The team re-signed veteran forward Jessica Shepard and added center Marieme Badaine and guard Karlie Samuelson in the offseason.

Minnesota will open the regular season on May 16 with a road matchup against the Dallas Wings.