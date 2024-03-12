Texans agree on $49 million deal with star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, AP source says

The Houston Texans have agreed with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter on a $49 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday, said Hunter is getting $48 million guaranteed.

Hunter had a career-best 16 1/2 sacks last season for Minnesota. He’s reached double digits in sacks five times in eight years.

Hunter replaces Jonathan Greenard, who is heading to the Vikings. Hunter will play opposite AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson on Houston’s defensive line.

The Texans won the AFC South last season and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

FILE -Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter takes the field for the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. There’s still plenty of star-quality players available after a wild opening to the NFL’s free agency period. Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore and Kendall Fuller are among the talented players who hadn’t reached contract agreements as of late Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker

