Teen racer Ty Fredrickson to make ARCA debut at Elko Speedway

Sixteen-year-old Ty Fredrickson, a rising star in American stock car racing, will make his ARCA Menards Series debut Saturday night at Elko Speedway.

The Webster, Minnesota, native has been racing since the age of 7 and is no stranger to high speeds, regularly competing in stock cars that reach nearly 180 mph. Now, he’s stepping onto a bigger stage with one of the most successful teams in ARCA history.

Fredrickson will drive for Venturini Motorsports, a powerhouse organization with more than 100 wins over its 40-plus-year history. He is also a member of the Toyota Driver Development program and the 2024 Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program champion — accolades that underscore his rapid rise through the ranks.

Some 16-year-olds are stressed about taking their driver's test.



Webster’s @TyFredrickson36 is racing full speed at age 16 and making his ARCA Series debut at Elko Speedway this Saturday.



More on this rising star, tonight after basketball on @KSTP. pic.twitter.com/Mvpx0Pe8RS — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) June 19, 2025

The ARCA Menards Series, owned by NASCAR, serves as a key development platform for young drivers aiming to reach the sport’s highest levels. Saturday’s race at Elko Speedway is expected to draw a strong crowd and spotlight several emerging talents.

Fredrickson, who won 12 races in a lower-tier series last season, is widely regarded as one of the sport’s most promising young drivers.

“You’re on the edge the entire time,” Fredrickson said. “Imagine going 150 on the freeway with about an inch between all of the cars on the freeway. It’s very crazy, a lot of stuff is going on. It’s really fun, and winning is definitely the best part about it. It feels so good to be in victory lane.”

