Swords scores 23, Olson adds 19 as freshmen lead No. 24 Michigan women past No. 23 Minnesota 70-65

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Syla Swords scored 23 points, eight in the fourth quarter, and No. 24 Michigan edged No. 23 Minnesota 70-65 on Wednesday night.

Olivia Olson, a freshman from New Hope, Minnesota, added 19 points for the Wolverines (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference), including a jumper to open the fourth quarter that gave them a 55-53 lead. Swords followed that with a 3-pointer and the defense held the Golden Gophers (17-3, 5-3) to 4-of-15 shooting.

Mila Holloway, another freshman, scored 12 points for Michigan, which has won 9 of 11 in the series to close within 36-34 after 70 games. The Wolverines won their fourth straight with their first win in six games against ranked teams.

Amaya Battle scored 25 points for the Golden Gophers, who were 11-0 at home. It was the first top 25 matchup at Minnesota in five seasons. Annika Stewart added 16 points off the bench and Grace Grocholski had 12.

Stewart had 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting and Battle 12 on 5-of-6 shooting as the Golden Gophers scored the last nine points of the second quarter to lead 37-33 at the half. Stewart knocked down a 3-pointer and Battle contributed a three-point play. The Wolverines missed their last nine shots of the second quarter to finish the stanza at 2 of 16.

Michigan guard Greta Kampschroeder (11) goes up for a shot as Minnesota guard Amaya Battle (3) follows during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

Early in the third quarter, Holloway had consecutive 3s, Olson hit a jumper and Swords had a 3 and Michigan surged ahead 46-39. Battle had 10-straight Minnesota points and Grocholski hit a 3-pointer for a 54-50 lead. The Wolverines got the last three points and it was a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

No. 24 Michigan State is at Michigan on Saturday. Wisconsin visits Minnesota on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.