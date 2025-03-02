State wrestling caps off weekend with championship round in St. Paul

The Minnesota high school state wrestling championships wrapped up Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with athletes from all divisions showcasing their skill and determination.

Below are several highlights from the night:

In Class 2A, Titan Friederichs of Watertown-Mayer High School claimed his third state title with a dominant 17-1 victory over Raydon Graham of Howard Lake at 127 pounds. Friederichs, who is committed to the University of Minnesota, solidified his place among the state’s elite wrestlers with the impressive win.

Class 3A featured an extraordinary feat by St. Michael-Albertville senior Landon Robideau. Robideau not only secured his fourth state title at 160 pounds but also extended his streak to 188 consecutive wins, adding to his state record of 181 set earlier this season.

In the girls division, Caley Graber of Northfield captured a state title at 118 pounds, further cementing her status as one of the top wrestlers in the state. Charli Raymond of Simley added to her legacy by winning her fourth state title at 124 pounds, continuing her dominance in high school wrestling.

Click here to view extended results from the state meet.