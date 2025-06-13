State Track and Field Championships: Wayzata girls, Hastings boys battle through rain to claim Class AAA team titles

Hastings went into the final event of the Minnesota State High School League’s 2025 Boys and Girls Track and Field Meet on a rainy Thursday evening at St. Michael-Albertville High School knowing a win in the Boys 4×400 would lead to an even bigger win.

The team of Jack Cloutier, Gunner Hanstad, Johnathan Vickney and Sebastian Strauss came through, accumulating 12 team points with a victory in 3:19.41. That upped the Raiders’ total to 52 points and to the top of the team standings for the first time in program history.

***Click the video box on this page to see partial highlights of the Class AAA finals***

Mounds View (49), Elk River (48) and Stillwater Area (47) were all close behind in a competitive meet.

Hastings also won the 4×200 with a season-best mark of 1:25.80. Strauss and Hanstad were on that team with Cole Zeien and Lane Hoffman.

Strauss went on to win the 400 in 49.02 seconds, then Hoffman captured the 200 title in 21.22 seconds. Both are juniors.

The Wayzata girls needed no such dramatics with 102.5 points for their second state championship and first since 2007.

The Trojans were similarly successful in relays, winning both the 4×800 and 4×200 and taking second in the 4×400. Addison Neitz, Alyson Kleyman, Lila Golomb and Julia Link took the 4×800 crown in 9:16.67. Constanza Castillo, Carolyn Voss, Tessa Cherne and Tenley Senden ran the winning 4×200 in 1:40.96.

Junior Maddie Gullickson added another gold Thursday by running 4:49.50 in the 1,600, two days after she also captured the 3,200 crown.

St. Michael-Albertville was second with 73 points, Minnetonka third with 64.

Here’s a roundup of Thursday’s other Class AAA events.

Class AAA Girls

Home, sweet home — A St. Michael-Albertville duo captured multiple gold medals on their home track. Junior Emma Kvant even set an all-time State Meet record with a time of 53.94 seconds in the 400. She went 1-2 with teammate Gabriella Keefer in the 200 with times of 24.62 and 24.70. And Keefer, a senior, ran to the 100-Meter Dash title in 11.89 seconds.

Raising the bar — Roseville Area junior Jayda Wilson went over the bar set at 13 feet in the Pole Vault, clearing the rest of the field — and her State Meet-winning height from a year ago — by a foot.

More champions

Maple Grove topped Wayzata in the 4×400, with Rebecca Lang, Lillian White, Eva Williams and Mackenzie Laux running 3:52.52.

Moorhead was the 4×100 champion in 48.53 seconds. The team consisted of Audrey Janich, Cipriana Jones, Kaityn Walthers and Quinn Erickson.

Lakeville South junior Evan Welsch was the 100 Hurdles champion in 14.27 seconds.

Mounds View sophomore Allison Richter took the 300 Hurdles crown in 43.62 seconds.

Chaska junior Noella Ross ran 2:12.92 to claim the 800 gold.

Elk River sophomore Shiaflyn Cooper was the Triple Jump champion at 38-0.5

Stillwater Area junior Sylvia Boyum earned the Shot Put championship (41-2.25)

Class AAA Boys

Three-peats — Wayzata junior Macalister Hedtke won both the 200 Wheelchair (44.20 seconds) and Discus Wheelchair (40 feet, 6 inches) for the third year in a row.

On repeat — Hopkins senior Henry Risser successfully defended his 800 title in 1:52.82. Anoka junior Isaiah Salami once again was the High Jump champion, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.

Pair of golds — Elk River ninth-grader won both the 100 Wheelchair (22.86) and 400 Wheelchair (1:32.91).

Gold to go with a record — Minnesota all-time 110-meter High Hurdles record-holder Joshua Kyei-Baffour of Rochester Century took first place in that event with a time of 13.94 seconds.

More champions

The Triple Jump runner-up on Tuesday, Elk River senior Tonie Torboh took the next step with a Long Jump title on Thursday at 22 feet, 6.75 inches.

Stillwater Area junior Tyler Curnow was the Discus gold medalist with a toss of 176 feet, 8 inches. He was third in the shot put on Tuesday.

Chanhassen senior Myles Woods ran a winning 100-Meter Dash in 10.44 seconds.

Cretin-Derham Hall senior Michael Seifu topped the podium in the 300 Hurdles (37.73).

Mounds View senior Casey Poppler was the 1,600 champion in 4:15.90.

Elk River won the 4×100 with Brecken Keoraj, Jackson Freeman, Owen Westberg and Levi Harris in 42.07 seconds.

Eden Prairie claimed the 4×800 title in 7:59.94 with Elijah Donaldson, Tyler Doolittle, Elijah Magare and Simeon Donaldson.

Class AA

The Becker boys reached new heights. The Alexandria Area girls made a familiar climb to the top. Those teams captured Class AA team titles on an overcast, but joyous final day of the Minnesota State High School League’s 2025 Boys and Girls Track and Field State Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday, June 12.

A Long Jump three-peat turned out to be just one of many headlines for Carter Reckelberg and the Becker boys.

Reckelberg captured his third straight Long Jump gold medal with a leap of 24 feet, 1.75 inches.

Later, he ran the 200-Meter Dash in 21.78 seconds to top the podium in an event he finished sixth in last season. That win in the meet’s penultimate event helped propel the Bulldogs to the top of the team standings with 64 points, three more than Alexandria Area. Monticello was third with 52.

It’s Becker’s first Boys Track and Field team state championship.

Reckelberg’s busy day also included a runner-up finish in the 100-Meter Dash in 10.87 seconds and anchoring Becker’s runner-up 4×200 relay that was timed in 1:27.62.

Alexandria Area was at or near the top of the podium in all four girls relays.

That depth powered the Cardinals to the top of the team standings for the second year in a row and third all-time with 82 points. Mankato West (57.5) was the runner-up, Monticello (45) third.

Alexandria’s Peyton Kor, Alison Krasky, Esryn Dahl and Kaija Schneider broke the Class AA State Meet Record with a time of 48.06 seconds in the 4×100.

The Cardinals were also runners-up in the 4×200 and third in the 4×800.

Here’s a roundup of Thursday’s other Class AA events.

Class AA Boys

Cardinal speed — Alexandria Area won both the 4×100 and 4×200 in Class AA State Meet record times. Trey Negen, Evan Kludt, Dane Olson and Daniel Jackson won the 4×100 in 41.74 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than a DeLaSalle team that also beat the previous best. Olson, Kludt and Jackson teamed with Otto Anderson to run 1:26.91 in the 4×200. And Anderson set yet another record by running the 300 Hurdles in 37.34 seconds.

Record repeat — Fridley junior Lorenzo Hampton III successfully defended his 110 Hurdles crown and smashed the Class AA State Meet record in the process, crossing in 14.07 seconds.

Stacked field — Fairmont senior Oliver Tordsen crushed the Class AA State Meet Discus record by more than 16 feet with a launch of 191 feet, 8 inches. In fact, the top four throwers all bested the previous mark: Samuel Ruid of St. Francis (187-6), Ridge Hatz of Stewartville (182-6) and Luke Banks of St. Peter (176-8).

Mid-distance duel — Big Lake junior Jack Leuer and Perham senior Bjorn Anderson provided a pair of entertaining finishes. Leuer held off Anderson to win both the 1,600 (4:11.25 to 4:11.94) and the 800 (1:53.00 to 1:53.10), where he became a two time champion. Leuer’s 1,600 time is a Class AA State Meet record.

Another record — Mahtomedi junior Andrew Russell matched the Class AA State Meet record by clearing 6 feet, 7 inches in the High Jump. The event was moved indoors at the STMA Fieldhouse due to weather.

An even 10 — Fairmont senior Nelson Remington earned his 10th gold medal in record fashion, setting the all-time State Meet mark in the 200 Wheelchair with a time of 29.89 seconds. He also set a Class AA State Meet Record (4:49.16) in the 1,600 Wheelchair and won the 400 Wheelchair in 1:02.97.

Almost double-digits — Winona junior Devin Filzen is approaching the 10 gold-medal mark. His victories in the 100 Wheelchair (21.56), 800 Wheelchair (2:58.51) and Discus Wheelchair—Category 1 (47-11) gave him nine for his career.

More champions

Totino-Grace senior Josiah Young won the 400 in 48.90 seconds and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4×400 team that also consisted of seniors Michael Strong, Matthew Lindgren and Vince Jacob.

The 100-Meter Dash champion was Monticello junior Gus Staryszak in 10.70 seconds.

Perham claimed the 4×800 title in 7:58.37 with Dylan Guck, Henry Mathiason, Carter Flatau and Matt Jorgenson.

Class AA Girls

One-upping herself — DeLaSalle sophomore Laila Moses set a Class AA State Meet record in Wednesday’s preliminary round. For an encore, she beat that time to win Thursday’s finals in 14.28 seconds.

Two all-timers — Mankato East sophomore Adaylia Borgmeier has now competed in four State Meets and has now won three gold medals in each. She set all-time State Meet records of 1:10.51 in the 400 Wheelchair and 33.86 in the 200 Wheelchair on Thursday. She also posted a championship time of 2:25.81 in the 800 Wheelchair.

Four-peat — Big Lake junior Tayla Gassman earned her fourth straight Shot Put Wheelchair—Category 1 gold medal with a top mark of 18 feet, 10.5 inches.

Sprints sweep — Mankato West junior Ruby Marble became the state champion in both the 100-Meter Dash and the 200-Meter Dash. She ran 11.96 in the 100, then 24.43 in the 200 to beat Breck’s Lulu McGarry to the line by 0.01 seconds. Marble also anchored West’s runner-up 4×100 that surpassed the previous Class AA State Meet record time in 48.15.

Even more records:

Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway repeated as the 300 Hurdles champion by setting a Class AA State Meet record in 42.57 seconds. Then she anchored the Lions’ record-breaking 4×400 relay. Ceci Carron, Beckett Greenway, Kylie Hartel and Maddyn Greenway finished in 3:55.30.

Simley senior Ayisat Adebayo set the Class AA State Meet Triple Jump record in 40 feet, 3.75 inches. She was also the Long Jump runner-up Wednesday.

Monticello senior Kaela Skistad and Tri-City United sophomore Carly Hartwig both toppled the Class AA State Meet 400 record. Skistad won it in 54.46 and also anchored the winning 4×200 relay that finished in 1:41.70 with Lauren Hansen, Kacie Lilledahl and Miah Palacois.

More champions

Milaca junior Taylor Bockoven repeated as the Pole Vault champion by clearing 12 feet, 3 inches on her first try. Her teammate, senior Emily Scheidegger was the 1,600 Wheelchair gold medalist in 8:58.15.

St. Peter junior Keira Friedrich won the 1,600 in 4:51.90. Her teammate, sophomore Ella Dirks topped the podium in the 800 with a time of 2:13.63.

The Shot Put title went to Northfield senior Alaina French with a put of 41 feet, 6.5 inches.

Mankato East senior Madison Harbarth earned the 100 Wheelchair gold in 24.85 seconds.

Marshall’s Katelyn Leibfried, Kaitlyn Soupir, Peyton Boeck and Taleigha Bigler posted a time of 9:20.74 to win the 4×800.

Class A

A rainy start to the Class A finals in the Minnesota State High School League’s 2025 Boys and Girls Track and Field Meet on Wednesday evening at St. Michael-Albertville cleared for a sunny finish.

Redwood Valley’s red-hot relays helped the Cardinals win the team title with 70 points, three ahead of Osakis.

Redwood Valley topped the podium in both the 4×800 (8:00.36) and 4×100 (42.85). Mason Anderson, Kilen Cilek and Landyn Nordby and William Ahrens made up the 4×800 team, while Duran Kramer, Ryder Crawford, Tucker Amberg and Lucas Fuhr ran on the 4×100. The same foursome finished second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:28.45 that beat the previous Class A State Meet record.

Crawford, Ahrens, Nordby and Fuhr ran on the runner-up 4×400 team (3:22.60) to clinch the title in the final event.

Ahrens began Wednesday’s session by anchoring Redwood Valley’s winning 4×800 relay with a 1:01.45 leg. Later, he repeated as the 1,600 champion in a tight race. His time of 4:19.58 was 0.16 seconds faster than runner-up Brady Rach of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale. Tuesday’s 3,200 champion, Erik Semling was third in 4:20.30. His Cotter/Hope team finished third in the team standings with 44 points.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton accumulated 41 points to win the Girls team title. Ninth-grader MaKenzie Westphal topped the podium with an 800 time of 2:18.90.

The Bulldogs also racked up relays points with runner-up finishes in the 4×100 and 4×400 and fourth place in the 4×200.

Minnewaska Area was second with 33 points, one more than St. Cloud Cathedral and two more than PACT/Legacy, Two Harbors and Bagley/Fosston.

Here’s a roundup of Wednesday’s other Class A events.

Class A Boys

Osakis doesn’t settle — Trenton VanNyhuis’ Triple Jump triumph Tuesday made him the first state champion from Osakis since 1949. The Silverstreaks didn’t stop there. VanNyhuis joined Andrew Jones, Tyler Wolbeck and Zackery Bruder on a Class A State Meet record-breaking 4×200 meter relay (1:28.42). Jones then went on to post a time of 37.39 seconds to set the Class A State Meet record in the 300 Hurdles. He also led off the winning 4×400 team that also consisted of Bryler Gustafson, Wolbeck and Bruder. Robert Kendall added another gold in the 400 Wheelchair with a time of 1:31.53.

On repeat — St. Paul Academy senior Oliver Thompson won his second straight title in the 400, besting his winning time from last year by more than a second, 47.77.

Comeback story — St. Charles senior Christopher Hilton captured the 110 High Hurdles crown in 14.53 seconds. Hilton’s last two seasons were derailed by injuries. His comeback — detailed by John’s Journal earlier this season — is now complete with a state title.

20 medals — St. Charles athlete Tyler Gunnarson closed his MSHSL Track and Field career with his 20th State Meet medal on Wednesday. Gunnarson won the 100 Wheelchair (16.32), Discus Wheelchair—Category 1 (42-4), 800 Wheelchair (2:01.07) and 200 Wheelchair (28.86), his 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th gold medals. His 200 time was an all-time State Meet record and his 800 time set a Class A State Meet record.

More champions

Lakeview’s Broden Stensrud won his second gold of the weekend with a throw of 42 feet, 10 inches to win Discus Wheelchair-Category 2. He was the Shot Put Wheelchair-Category 2 champion Tuesday.

Last year’s 800 runner-up, GMLOKS sophomore Tate Goergen won it this year in 1:55.64.

St. Agnes junior Evonson Plamann captured the 200 title in 21.96 seconds.

Maple River ninth-grader Auggie Yonkey became the Discus champion with a throw of 172 feet, 9 inches.

Border West senior Holden Rinke improved on last year’s fifth-place finish to win the Long Jump, going 22 feet, 3.25 inches on his final attempt.

Twin Cities Academy/Great River sophomore Da’Mari Smith ran a personal-best 11.01 seconds to win the 100-Meter Dash.

Da’Mari Smith ran a personal-best 11.01 seconds to win the 100-Meter Dash. Minneapolis North junior Diondre Flowers cleared 6 feet, 8 inches to win the High Jump. The event was moved indoors to the STMA Fieldhouse due to rain.

Class A Girls

Hurdles sweep — St. Paul Academy junior Elizabeth Tuttle claimed gold medals in both the 100 High Hurdles (14.67) and the 300 Hurdles (43.22).

Boldt bolts to the medal stand — Aubryana Boldt of Rushford-Peterson/Houston took third in the 100 High Hurdles, then added a gold medal with a Triple Jump of 37 feet, 1.5 inches.

Sprints showdown — Hills-Beaver Creek sophomore Brynn Bakken flipped the script in the 100 and 200. A year after a runner-up 100 finish, she crossed first in 12.29 seconds. She was third in last year’s 200 and also raced to gold in that event this year with a time of 24.86. The reigning champion in both events, Bagley/Fosston senior Ava Phrakonkham was the silver medalist in both, along with the Long Jump on Tuesday.

Berry good — Three-time state champion Ana Berry ended her Mille Lacs career with three more championships. She posted a time of 31.65 seconds in the 100 Wheelchair, 1:02.04 in the 200 Wheelchair and 2:11.07 in the 400 Wheelchair.

Record relay — The St. Cloud Cathedral 4×200 team of Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julia Vega and Erika Salaski broke the Class A State Meet record with a winning time of 1:43.21.

1,600 repeat — Staples-Motley junior Audrey Brownell successfully defended her title in the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.28. She was the runner-up in the 3,200 Tuesday and a Cross Country state champion in the fall.

More champions