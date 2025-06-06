State Softball: Champlin Parks beats Bloomington Jefferson 6-0 for first state title

When the final out was recorded in the Class AAAA Girls Softball Championship was recorded, Champlin Park tossed their gloves in the air. The visual was stunning. The gloves were thrown in unison and were suspended in the air in a symmetry that almost poetically defined how the Rebels have been a unified team through thick and thin.

A season that started with hopes of making the state tournament for the first time evolved into so much more, an unforgettable journey that will be etched into the school’s annals forever.

Senior center fielder Ava Parent, senior left fielder Hannah Husom and senior third baseman Reese Remler, Champlin Park’s top three batters in the lineup, supplied the power with two runs batted in each to power the No. 2-seeded Rebels to a 6-0 victory over No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson in the Class AAAA championship game on Friday, June 6 at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

Champlin Park’s title-clinching victory will also be linked in history as the first game played in the four-game championship series in a new venue. The first two rounds of the League’s Girls Softball State Tournament were played at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the League’s venue partner since 1994.

“What an amazing ride this has been,” Rebels head coach Bryan Woodley said. “No obstacle has been too big with this group. We’ve been together as one from the start. This here is a true definition of team.”

In three state tournament games, the Rebels (24-2) outscored the opposition, 14-2, including shutouts in the quarterfinals and championship game. In between there was a dramatic 3-2 victory over White Bear Lake in the semifinals.

Champlin Park’s crowning victory came behind a 13-hit attack and another impressive pitching performance by junior Marissa Rothenberger.

It felt like the Rebels were in control throughout, but there was no doubt about that following a four-run fourth inning that created a 5-0 lead. Parent and Husom provided the sought-after separation on the scoreboard with two runs batted in each.

That was plenty of run support for Rothenberger, who gave up just three hits while striking out six. She can thank her defense as well. In the top of the fourth inning, Bloomington Jefferson (25-3) broke up a no-hit bid with consecutive singles by sophomore pitcher Brooke Borwege and junior catcher Remi Rudquist. Moments later, with two outs, Bloomington Jefferson junior right fielder Grace Rolek sent a drive to the gap in left centerfield.

It seemed certain the ball would land safely in the grass and send two runs home. Nope. Husom found the angle, chased it down and made a nifty running catch. Her impressive defensive play drew raves and a robust reception at the dugout.