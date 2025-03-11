State send-off: Monticello girls basketball goes to state tournament with perfect 29-0 record

The Monticello High School girls basketball team has made history with a perfect 29-0 record, the most wins in a single season in the program’s history. The Magic will head into the Class 3A state tournament as the No. 2 seed, and the team is poised to make a deep run.

Under the leadership of head coach Craig Geyen, who is in his 14th season with the team, Monticello has been a dominant force on the court. The program’s last state appearance came in 2014, when the Magic made three consecutive trips to the state tournament from 2012 to 2014. For many players on this year’s squad, 2014 was the year they were in kindergarten.

“We had a tough schedule to start, with some big 4A schools, and we were able to get some wins early,” said Geyen. “We played some good 3A schools as well, and after that, we were like, this could be something really, really special. We knew it could be special, but 29-0 is special. It’s something that happens once in a lifetime. It’s been amazing, and we just have to keep enjoying the run.”

The Magic will face seventh-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion for the opening round of the state tournament.

